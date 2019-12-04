|
|
ROBERT CHASE ADKINS, 27, went to be with his Lord on November 30, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1992 in Huntington, WV, the son of Bobby Adkins and Heather Dennison, both of Huntington. He graduated from Huntington High School and attended Marshall University. He was also a graduate of Tri-State Barber School where he became a Master Barber and worked for Upper Cuts Barber Shop in Huntington, WV. He was a phenomenal athlete lettering in both football and baseball for the Huntington Highlanders and also played for five years for the Huntington Hounds. Chase loved Marshall sports; when he was younger, he was the ball boy for the MU basketball team. Chase continued his dedication to Marshall sports by regularly attending all Marshall football and basketball games. He loved the outdoors; he loved to coach his son's teams; fishing, riding his 4-wheeler, motorcycle and always looked forward to spending time with family and friends. Chase is survived by his two adoring children Dominic Chase Adkins (5 years) and Milani Ila Nevaeh Adkins (9 months) as well as Courtney Hatfield, the children's mother. He also leaves his loving grandparents, Mary Laura Dennison, Jerry Straub and Richard Drown of Huntington, Dr. Robert R. Dennison, Jr. and Robin Dennison of St. Augustine, Florida. He has joined his grandmother Ila Lee Drown in Heaven. Chase is also survived by his aunts and uncles John and Valorie Dennison, Scott Straub, Todd and Shelley Shell, Tracey Gibson Straub, all of Huntington, WV; Chuck and Jana Adkins of Raceland, KY. Numerous cousins, Cole and Bryce Dennison, Jarret Sipple, Blake and Joey Shell, Jacob and Trey Straub all of Huntington. Judd and Chloe Adkins, of Raceland, KY. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Chapman's Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 5, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodmere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Robert Chase Adkins Memorial Fund at WesBanco Bank, 823 8th St., Huntington, WV 25701. These funds will be used to set up a trust for his children. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019