ROBERT D. CARPENTER, 87, of Huntington, husband of Evelyn Carpenter, died Oct. 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Robert D. Carpenter Training Center c/o the Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington, WV 25702, Rotary International Foundation or First Presbyterian Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019