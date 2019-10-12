|
ROBERT D. "BOB" CARPENTER, 87, of Huntington, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born September 8, 1932, in Huntington, a son of the late Verl S. and Pat Wagstaff Carpenter. Bob was a graduate of Marshall University and The Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He retired as owner and operator of Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, but remained very active at the funeral home until his death. His desire for community service and professional service led him to become a member of the Rotary Club of Huntington, of which he was a Past President with 65 years of perfect attendance, Past District Governor, the National PolioPlus Coordinator, member of the International World Community Service Committee and served as the Personal Representative for several Rotary International Presidents. He was also Past President of the WV Funeral Directors Association. After his involvement with the Marshall University plane crash in 1970, he was the driving force and Chairman for the National Funeral Directors Association Disaster Committee, which trained over 5,000 professionals and received the National Service Award for elevating funeral service to new heights, as well as the author of numerous articles that were published in national and international professional publications. He served as Board Member and President of the Tri-State Fire Academy from 1958 to 1997, still a member of the Academy Board, and for his many contributions to public safety, raising funds for new fire stations, equipment and training, he was honored by the naming of the Robert D. Carpenter Training Center at the Academy. He was also Past Exalted Ruler for B.P.O.Elks 313 and a member of The First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Edwards Carpenter; two sons, R. David Carpenter (Willa) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Tim Carpenter (Bonnie) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Chad David Carpenter and Elizabeth Anne Carpenter; step-grandchildren, Taylor Wells (Jordon), Kelly Cunningham, Jaiden and Bindi Spradling; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Anne Carpenter. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Skip Seibel. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Robert D. Carpenter Training Center c/o the Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington, WV 25702; Rotary International Foundation; or First Presbyterian Church. Our family would like to thank our Woodlands family and the entire staff for their most loving care. You are truly appreciated. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019