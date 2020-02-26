|
ROBERT "BOB" DANA FIETSAM, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 6, 1954, in Parkersburg, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Fietsam, and his mother, Doris Fietsam. He is survived by his life partner of 23 years and best friend, Sally Willis, her two children, Jennifer Krampe and her husband Matthias, Ken Highberger and his wife Michelle, her two grandchildren, Gretchen and Hannah Highberger, as well as their loving cat, Maddy; one brother, David Fietsam and his wife Karen; one sister, Linda Fietsam Meindeers and her husband Frank; three special nieces and two special nephews; close friend, musical partner and co-writer, Rick Blair and his wife Kristen, as well as their children, Morgan, Zach, Jake and Josh, all of whom brought him much laughter, joy, music and love; special lifetime friends, John Fitzpatrick, Bill Lindsey, David Cales and Dale Monk. He is also survived by a large group of loving friends and neighbors that he touched in many ways with his smile and humor. He also leaves behind many fans of his musical accomplishments. Bob was a talented guitarist and songwriter. He passed on his love of music by teaching others to play guitar and to follow their inner musician. He was an avid reader and had published a book of short stories. He was a lover of all kinds of music, but he had two favorite artists that he readily shared his knowledge and respect for, Bob Dylan "Just Remember Death Is Not The End" and The Beatles "In The End The Love You Take is Equal To the Love You Make." There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the by calling 800-227-2345 or at . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020