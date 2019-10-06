|
|
ROBERT "FRED" DUNCAN, 66, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 7, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Fred A. and Juanita Farmer Duncan. He was a 1971 graduate of Huntington High School and completed his Bachelor of Science at Marshall University. He co-owned and operated Duncan Box and Lumber Company for almost 50 years. Fred was an active member of the Elks Lodge 313 and served as Exalted Ruler in 1988-1989. He was an avid fan of Marshall University athletics. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Duncan. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Donna; children, Shaun Racer (Cindy), Christi Kuhner (Adam), Jennifer Speich (Eric), Jonathan, Juliet, Chloe and Garith (Mary); his mother, Juanita; his sister, Frances Ann Mooney (Carl); grandchildren, Kieran, Liam, Gracen, Maddox, Harper, Kendall, Julian, and great-grandchild, Carson. He is also survived by niece, Angie Eplin (Mike) and Jay and Molly; nephew, Tommy Mooney; and his dear friends, John and Mitzie Hankins, Morris "Zip" and Judy Veazey, and Bruce and Norma Durham of Tallahassee, Florida. Special thanks to Cape Lower Fear Hospice Mercy Care staff in Myrtle Beach, S.C. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be sent to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019