|
|
ROBERT "FRED" DUNCAN, 66, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after a long battle with cancer. He co-owned and operated Duncan Box and Lumber Company for almost 50 years. Fred was an active member of the Elks Lodge 313 and served as Exalted Ruler in 1988-1989. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials/donation may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019