The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "FRED" DUNCAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT "FRED" DUNCAN Obituary




ROBERT "FRED" DUNCAN, 66, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after a long battle with cancer. He co-owned and operated Duncan Box and Lumber Company for almost 50 years. Fred was an active member of the Elks Lodge 313 and served as Exalted Ruler in 1988-1989. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials/donation may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now