Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
ROBERT EDWARD ROSS, 75, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 24, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family. He was born October 12, 1943, in Huntington, to the late Noah and Martha (Barker) Ross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer, Noah, Denver and George; and sisters, Louise, Mary Ruth and Nella Jean. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Margaret (Moon) Ross; his sons, Keith Edward (Susan) Ross, Robert Kevin (Pamela) Ross and Jeffrey Dale (Kimberly) Ross; his daughter, Jennifer Leigh (Joseph) Ross-Wilkinson; his sister, Francis (Earl) Burgess; seven grandchildren, Lance Ross, Anthony (Heather) Ross, Cally (David) Wurts, Austin Ross, Haylee Ross, Alexandria Ross-Aaron and Xavier Wilkinson; one great-grandchild, Silas Wurts; and numerous extended family. He was a retired self-employed truck driver known as "Road Commander" whose tall tales and country sayings entertained everyone he met. His smile brightened the room, and his laughter was infectious. He was also a loving Christian and a member of the Tri-State Baptist Temple Church in South Point, Ohio. But most of all, he was a dedicated and loving family man. His family was his world, and he meant the world to his family. To know him was to love him. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, March 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
