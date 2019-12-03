|
ROBERT EUGENE HALL, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bobby Lakes. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. He was born on April 19, 1935 in Ceredo, W.Va., the son of the late Homer Eugene and Virginia Stewart Hall. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Walley Hall. Robert was a retired foreman with Special Metals and a veteran proud of his service to his country. He was a Korean War veteran having served in the US Navy aboard the USS A.M Sumner. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo and an avid Marshall fan. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Linda Perdue Hall; four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Dominiak and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Backpack and Shoebox Ministry at the First Baptist Church of Ceredo or the Hospice House of Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019