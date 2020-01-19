|
|
ROBERT GENE ADAMS, 88, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital. He was born April 7, 1931. He is the son of the late Louis R. and Clara Adams of Huntington. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Thelma Ballangee, Florence Spence, Eleanor Lykins of Huntington and Marian Barnaba of Newark, Ohio; brothers, Louis of Lake Elsinore, California, and David of Phoenix, Arizona. He was a US Air Force veteran and a graduate of Marshall and Ohio University. He was a journalist and worked at newspapers in Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia, along with newspapers in Roanoke, Virginia. Survivors include a son, Steve Adams of Georgetown, Texas, and a brother-in-law, Jim Barnaba of Newark, Ohio, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the White Chapel Mausoleum, with Military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard Post 16, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow. The family will visit with friends 30 minutes prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020