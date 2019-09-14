|
ROBERT HARRY "BOB" PICKHOLTZ, 86, of Milton, formerly of Marriottsville, Md., and Pittsburgh, Pa. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Margaret Pickholtz Markovitz. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Rowene Savon Pickholtz; a brother, Lawrence Pickhotz. Bob is survived by his children, Linda (Mitch) Klein of Milton, W.Va., Karen (Steven) Mahoy of Wasilla, Alaska, Gerald (Marcia) Pickholtz of Westminster, Md.; grandchildren, Merissa Mahoy, Kyle (Mariah) Mahoy, Charlotte (Tim) Edwards; stepchildren, Stuart (Cindy) Simon, Paul (Jennifer) Simon, Deanna Savon, Matthew Savon and Marlene (Tom) Votta; step-grandchildren, Matt, Bonnie, Mikaela and Andrei Simon, Matt and Mark Savon; great-grandchildren, Tobey, Tucker and Russel Mahoy, Eleanor Edwards; and a sister, Betty Goldman. Bob was "CB" and "UB" to countless nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School and earned a BBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the US Air Force as a Captain. Bob was a lifelong sales professional, a licensed pilot, owner and auctioneer at Relish Lane Auction and a Hospice volunteer for over 25 years in the Baltimore area. Bob was an avid bridge and piano player, loved music, travel, family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the B'nai Israel Section of Spring Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow at B'nai Sholom Congregation at 949 10th Ave., Huntington, WV. Shivah (visitation) will follow at the home of Linda and Mitch Klein. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the organization of one's choice. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019