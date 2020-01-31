Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT STAPLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT HENRY STAPLETON

Send Flowers
ROBERT HENRY STAPLETON Obituary

ROBERT HENRY STAPLETON, 66, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Penny Stapleton, died Jan. 30 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. He was formerly a carman at CSX Raceland (Ky.) Car Shop. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 1, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -