ROBERT HENRY STAPLETON, 66, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Penny Stapleton, died Jan. 30 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. He was formerly a carman at CSX Raceland (Ky.) Car Shop. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 1, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020