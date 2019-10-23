Home

ROBERT HUDSON, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Robert retired from the city of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Hudson. Robert is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Margaret Hudson; three children, Robert "Rob" Hudson, Catherine Hudson and Jo Reed; five grandchildren, Tiffany Hudson, Zachary (April) McCoy, Michael Hudson, Kristy Hudson and Meggan Reed; ten great-grandchildren, Camryn, Sydney, Ethan, Connor, Gunner, Teagan, Aiden, Tatum, Levi and Harper. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. A graveside service will be conducted at noon Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Springhill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
