|
|
ROBERT JAMES "BOB" TIMLER, 76, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Joel Klimkewicz officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. He was born March 22, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert O. and Dorothy Cochran Timler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Gentry, Tommy, Linda Abney, Eddie, Douglas and Mary, and his beloved dog, Ginger. He was a Navy veteran. Bob was a retired Lieutenant with the Huntington Police Department. He was a 32nd degree mason in the Crescent Lodge #32 AF&AM, Ceredo, York Rites. He was also a member of FOP Gold Star Lodge 65, VFW Post 9738 and American Legion Post 16. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Patricia McGue Timler; children, Bobbi (Jon) Rutherford of Lesage, W.Va., Jeff Timler, Mick Timler and Kelly (Mark) Smith, all of Ohio; grandchildren, Braxton, Gabriel, Shelby, Sheldon, Jennifer, Hunter, Reghan and Findlay; siblings, Cookie (Junior) Wyatt, Diana Southard, Billy (Sandy) Timler, Rick (Kathy) Timler, Fred (Dawana) Timler and Tim (Angie) Timler; several nieces and nephews; a host of close friends and co-workers; and his treasured dog, Gabby. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to his friends and especially his Brothers in Blue for their support during his illness. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 31, 2019