ROBERT "BOB" JOSEPH WALLACE, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph and Naomi Hedinger Wallace. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Zella Sansom and Linda Black. He was retired from Special Metals after 34 years of service. He was a United States Navy veteran. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Stollings Wallace; two sons, Rob Wallace and Brian Wallace and his wife Alicia; one cherished granddaughter he called "Sweet Pea," Reece Wallace; three special nieces, Shawn Brown Davis, Amanda Elkins and Cindy Blevins; two great-nieces, Reagin Davis and Sarah Blevins; and a host of other family and friends. Bob enjoyed retirement by working on his farm, watching westerns and fixing anything he could in his garage. Bob always enjoyed spending time with his family anytime, especially at his family reunions. For the past eight months, he has been the best Pawpaw any granddaughter could have. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister David Gladwell officiating. Burial will follow in Beale Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019