ROBERT JOY, 75, of Huntington, died February 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a celebration of life at noon Saturday, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rite Care Childhood Language Program by going to www.scottishritehuntington.org/donate or by mail to Scottish Rite Foundation, 1104 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, Attn: Rite Care Language Center, or to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2248 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
