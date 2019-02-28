







ROBERT "BOB" JOY, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away February 21, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church with Rev. Deborah Rankin officiating, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Masonic graveside rites by Crescent Lodge #32 AF&AM. Bob was born November 23, 1943, in Christopher, Ill., son of the late Dewey E. Joy and Margaret A. Chapman Joy. Bob was the owner of J&L Supply Company in Huntington for the last 57 years. He was Past Master and 50-year member of Crescent Lodge #32 AF&AM Ceredo, Scottish Rite Valley of Huntington, Huntington Commandary #9, Huntington Royal Arch Chapter #6 and Marcum Chapter #61 Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Kay Ellen Haptonstall Joy; his in-laws, Harry and Katherine Jeffers Haptonstall; and his sister, Jo Alva Joy Shanklin. Bob is survived by his children, Becky (Rick) Meade, Richard (Susan) Joy and Susie Joy Ramsey. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Rob Bryant, Kat (Alex) Bryant Baronowsky, Becky (Carl Eugene) White, Ricky (LauraBeth) Meade; his great-grandchildren, Aryazzelia Meade and Thaddeus White; brothers-in-law, David (Carmel) Haptonstall and Tom (Erma) Haptonstall; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary Jo Hoover; and fur babies, Bobbi Jo and Baylee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rite Care Childhood Language Program by going to www.scottishritehuntington.org/donate or by mail to Scottish Rite Foundation, 1104 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, Attn: Rite Care Language Center, or to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2248 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Please visit his tribute page to leave condolences to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019