







ROBERT L. KURUCZ died peacefully in his home on April 5, 2019, shortly before 9 a.m. He was born March 16, 1931, in Riddlesburg, Pa., to the late Joseph and Veronica Bucz Kurucz. Robert is survived by his wife, Donna Whitaker Kurucz; children, Jane (Paul), Joanie (David), James (Desiree), Jennifer (William), JP Miller (Laura), and son-in-law, Hal Casey; grandchildren, Katy, Betsey, Suzanne, Robert, Jenna, Haley, Brady, Brooke, Maggie, Makaela, Mattea, Matthew, Sydney, Cooper and Sawyer; and great-grandchildren, Vincent, Rox and Henry. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Jean; daughter, Jill; six brothers and five sisters. Robert was a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a BS and MS and from The Ohio State University with his Ph.D. He was a professor at WVU for twenty-three years, and he was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday at St. Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, by Father Charles Moran. Rite of Committal will follow at a later date. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until service time on Monday at St. Ann Catholic Church. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church of Chesapeake, PSR and ARE Programs, 310 3rd Ave., Chesapeake, OH 45619. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019