ROBERT L. MARTIN, 88, passed away at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on May 9, 1930, the son of the late John and Delphia (nee: Rowsie) Martin. Surviving are his children, Robert J. Martin of Sturtevant, Wis., Alma (Duce) Weborg of Door County, Wis.; two grandchildren, Erin Martin of Sturtevant, Wis., and Amy (Phillip) Menard of Salem, Wis.; two great-grandchildren; brother, John Martin of Winter Park, Fla.; and sister, Barbara Downey of Huntington. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Katie" Martin; Beulah Markins; Mary Clattworthy; and brother, Bill Martin. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m. See the complete obituary on our website. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin Eye Clinic . Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403, 262-552-9000. www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 1, 2019