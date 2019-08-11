|
ROBERT "ROB" LEE DEARMAN, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, left behind the bonds of his earthly body on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born in Leakesville, Mississippi, to the late David and Lucile Dearman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Mary Dearman; four sons, Alfred Dearman of Scottown, Ohio, Casey Martin (Shelly) of Benson, Arizona, Dannie Martin (Martha) of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Anthony Dearman (Jennifer) of Chesapeake, Ohio; five grandchildren, Alyssa Adams (David) of Marion, Illinois, Chloe Martin of Benson, Arizona, Ryan Martin of Chesapeake, Ohio, Dylan Dearman of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Miles Dearman of Chesapeake, Ohio; brothers, Delvin (Linda), Jimmy (Sharon) and Allen, all of Leakesville, Mississippi; sisters, Diane Burba (Arthur), Gail Howard (Larry) and Pearl Cook, all of Leakesville, Mississippi; and two dear sisters-in-law, Nova Cremeans and Ruby Deyoung; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Chesapeake. Rob enjoyed spending his time on the water running trot lines or setting the perfect cast, especially with his grandchildren. He had as big of stories to tell as the fish he would catch, both of which would grow with each telling. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating; burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019