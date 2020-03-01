|
ROBERT LEE "BOB" MARCUM JR., 85, of Huntington, widower of Ann Marcum, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Ave. Church of God by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born March 23, 1934, in Wayne County, a son of the late Robert Lucian Marcum Sr. and Nancy Mae Smith Marcum. He was a Huntington Fireman for 26 years and a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 53 AF&AM of Huntington. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Marcum and Charles Marcum, and two sisters, Helen Lawson and Polly Radford. Survivors include two sons, Michael Marcum and Dan Marcum; daughter, Kendra (Benji) Mills; and three grandchildren, Nick Marcum, Ethan Mills and Matthew Mills. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boiling Springs Band Boosters, P.O. Box 160098, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020