







ROBERT LEE McGINNIS, 93, entered into eternal rest April 27, 2019, in Sedalia, Mo., from an aggressive form of Leukemia. He was born January 30, 1926, to the late Elba and Rosa McCorkle McGinnis in Huntington. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Grace Elizabeth Beseler, on September 8, 2005, who he married on March 1, 1947, in Huntington. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Lee Jr.; two brothers, Harold E. McGinnis and Jack G. McGinnis; and two sisters, Donna G. Robinson and Ruby M. Foster. He was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Russell, Ky. Robert retired from CSX Railroad with 41 years as a machinist. He was a World War II Army Veteran and served as a Tech 5 Sgt. in France, Germany and Belgium. He also worked for Standard Overall in Ashland, Ky., and the Newport News, VA, Shipyard. He received his GED at the age of 88 and also went Zip-lining the same year. He loved God, his family and friends and enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, many European countries, Canada, Mexico and the Eastern and Western Caribbean. He also enjoyed the 1st Christian Church Men's breakfast, Railroad Retirement Breakfast and all kinds of other get-togethers. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. If you don't believe us, just ask his grandchildren. He is survived by a son, Charles E. McGinnis and wife Kathy of Waskom, TX; a daughter, Connie S. Williams and husband Paul of Sedalia, Mo.; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Geneva McGinnis of Milton; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Steen Funeral Home, 1501 Central Avenue, at 5 p.m., officiated by Pastor Norman Staker. Entombment will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until service time at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to the Bethel Lutheran Church, 1351 Diederich Blvd., Russell, KY 41169. Online condolences may be made to www.steenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 1, 2019