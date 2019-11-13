|
|
ROBERT LEE PLYMALE, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 21, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Camden and Marie Staley Plymale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter Misty Sue; two brothers, Dwight Plymale and Jay C. Plymale; and one sister, Mary Jo Moore. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, where he participated in the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was present at Tokyo Bay September 7, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered. He was a lifetime member of Post No. 1064 and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Catherine Turina Plymale; three children, Dr. Steven (Barbara) Plymale of Lexington, Ky., Johannah (Alton) Gue of Barboursville, W.Va., and Catherine Lee (Robert Allen) Ferguson of Lexington, Ky.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. No visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, City Mission or Facing Hunger Foodbank. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019