Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PLYMALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LEE PLYMALE


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT LEE PLYMALE Obituary




ROBERT LEE PLYMALE, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 21, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Camden and Marie Staley Plymale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter Misty Sue; two brothers, Dwight Plymale and Jay C. Plymale; and one sister, Mary Jo Moore. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, where he participated in the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was present at Tokyo Bay September 7, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered. He was a lifetime member of Post No. 1064 and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Catherine Turina Plymale; three children, Dr. Steven (Barbara) Plymale of Lexington, Ky., Johannah (Alton) Gue of Barboursville, W.Va., and Catherine Lee (Robert Allen) Ferguson of Lexington, Ky.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. No visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, City Mission or Facing Hunger Foodbank. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -