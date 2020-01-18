|
ROBERT LEE VIPPERMAN, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on January 15, 2020. He was a master of many jobs, school teacher, plant supervisor, business owner and proud postal worker. Bob was an icon in the local Antique Market for nearly 60 years. He shared this love of collecting and finding "that" special item with many and truly enjoyed this part of his life. His greatest pleasure came during time spent with friends and family. With unending devotion and kindness, he provided support and guidance to family and friends during many of life's challenges. He was born September 8, 1927, in Ransom, Ky., a son of the late Elbert and Martha Dotson Vipperman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Vipperman; one great-grandchild, Madeline Grace Rucker; four brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife and life partner of 72 years, Emogene Norman Vipperman; one daughter, Brenda Rucker and Charlie McLaurin of Huntington; one son, Bill (Judy) Vipperman of Huntington; one daughter-in-law, Nicki Vipperman of Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Shelby (Eugene) Adams of Adairsville, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Todd (Tammy) Rucker, Shawn (Bridget) Rucker, Jodi Wright, Heather (Barry) Scovel, Jeremy (Sharon) Vipperman, Jason (Christy) Vipperman, Adam (Kim) Vipperman and Sarah (Eddie) Cusak; and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Robert Johnson and Rev. Kerry Bart. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Military services will be conducted by the American Legion Post 139, Milton, and masonic services will be conducted by the Western Lodge No. 11 AF&AM, Guyandotte. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the kind care received from Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020