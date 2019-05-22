







ROBERT LEON SARGENT, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away May 20, 2019, at his home. He was born October 5, 1951, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Robert and Christine Hickman Sargent. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra Johnson Sargent; two daughters and sons-in-law, Misty and Troy Grass and Melanie and Keith McSweeney; two sisters, Virginia Jordan and Becky Ferman; four grandsons, Bodie (Blaine) Grass, Tye (Jordan) Grass, Brady McSweeney and Hunter McSweeney; and two great-grandsons, Rowen Grass and Theo Grass. He loved hunting and fishing, and his pride and joy were his grandsons and great-grandsons. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Richard Childers. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019