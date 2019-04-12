







ROBERT LLOYD WOOD JR., 82, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence. The Princeton, West Virginia, native was born May 11, 1936, husband of Carol McCarty Wood and son of the late Robert Wood Sr. and Myrtle Rowland Wood. Bob was a 1955 graduate of Coal Grove High School. He retired in 2001 as a boiler operator for Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He also worked 21 years in the engine yard at the Semet Solvay plant in Ironton, Ohio. Bob loved fishing, farming and spending time outdoors. He cherished time with his family and took great pride in keeping his community clean. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Wood Pinkerman; and a grandson, Aaron Kelley. He is survived by five sisters, Janet Sue (Frank) Jenkins, Judith (Merrill) Sanders, Abby (Clarence) Fowler, all of Ironton, Ohio, Candace (Orville) Picklesimer of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Amy (Gerald) Ferguson of Kitts Hill, Ohio; three brothers, John (Judy) Wood of Bristow, Virginia, Michael Wood of Ironton, Ohio, and David (Karen) Wood of South Point, Ohio; four daughters, Sherri (David) Kelley-Geswein of Willow Wood, Ohio, Becky (Jeff) Bowling and Mary Ellen Smith, both of Kitts Hill, Ohio, and Andrea Wood of Albany, California; son-in-law, Andy (Shelley) Pinkerman of Chesapeake, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Seth, Lynzi, Sarah, Nathan, Elijah, Emily, Whitney and Tyler; as well as many beloved great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638, with Pastor Lenny Campbell and Pastor Randy Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.