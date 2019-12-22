|
|
ROBERT N. JENNINGS, DDS, died November 7, 2019, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born on June 8, 1927, in Huntington, West Virginia, the oldest of three children of Charles E. "Pete" and Josephine Jennings. He attended Marshall University, The Northwestern University School of Dentistry and St. Louis University School of Dentistry where he earned a degree in Orthodontics. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific on the USS Mansfield during World War II. He practiced as an orthodontist for many decades, and was responsible for many, many beautiful smiles in the Huntington and Tri-State community. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 62 years, Jacqueline Mason Jennings, and his sister, Sue Ellen Boggs. He is survived by his brother, C. Richard "Dick" Jennings of Charleston, West Virginia; his children, Janet Jennings of El Cajon, California, David Jennings of Taos, New Mexico, Patricia "Patty" Jennings Sweeney (Robert "Bo") of Huntington, West Virginia, and William "Bill" Jennings (Kristin) of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Sarah Jennings, Mason Jennings and Robert "Chip" Sweeney; as well as numerous granddogs and grandcats. His family members would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his caregiver, Jessie Enochs, and to Carol McMaster and Carol Kipp for their years of dedicated service to Bob and Jacquie. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Huntington YMCA or to Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019