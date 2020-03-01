|
ROBERT NATHANIEL "NATE" CLAY, 27, passed away on February 22, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. Nate was born in Huntington on December 18, 1992, the oldest son of Angela Foutz Clay and the late Robert Alton Clay. Nate leaves behind his two beloved siblings, Nicholas Alton Clay and Riley Elizabeth Clay. In addition, Nate is survived by his paternal grandparents, Robert C. and Ann Riley Clay of Ashland, Ky., and his maternal grandmother, Nancy McGlothlin of Roanoke, Va. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who will miss him dearly. Nate grew up in Huntington, where he excelled in many sports, his favorites being baseball, basketball and football. At the age of 15, he moved with his family to Hurricane, W.Va., where he was a high school standout baseball player and pitcher. Upon graduation in 2011, Nate committed to The Ohio State University to continue his passion for the sport. He later transferred to Marshall University his sophomore year to complete his college education. While Nate had an undeniable love for sports, including his favorite teams, the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Lakers, the love he had for his family was unparalleled. He truly enjoyed his roles as a son, brother, grandson and cousin. Through all of Nate's life experiences, he found his faith in God and love for family to be the most important sources of comfort and support. Nate's kind nature and big heart will forever be in our thoughts. A celebration of life memorial service will be held noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Russell, Ky., located at 901 Ashland Drive, Russell, KY 41169. Visitation will occur at 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. The family invites everyone to join them in the church fellowship hall from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.thelifehousewv.com/donate. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020