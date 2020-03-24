|
|
ROBERT NOEL MURDOCK, 69, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born December 20, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Noel Harmon and Betty Adams Murdock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother Larry Joe Murdock. He is survived by his wife Julie Paletta Murdock; two sons, Jason Robert Murdock and Justin William Murdock; step-children Nicholas Jackson Lawson and Kristen Brittany Ledsome; seven grandchildren Titus, Vaida, Nolan, Rylen, Julia, Ayden and Bryce; two sisters, Deborah Kaye (James Michael) Collins of Holly Springs, N.C., and Deirdre Sue (Marvin) Reynolds of Lavalette, W.Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; and several fur babies. He was part-owner of Highlawn Pharmacy and was owner of Access and Mobility Products for several years, which later did business as 101 Mobility. Bob was a very hard-working man. He loved to do Crossfit Thunder, enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Private funeral services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help fight pancreatic cancer at Pancan.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020