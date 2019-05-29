|
ROBERT OWEN LOWE, 81, of Ashland, husband of Sonja Kitchen Lowe, died May 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired sales representative for Modern Foods and Flav-O-Rich. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Vernon Cemetery, Decatur Township. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Freewill Baptist Church, 2121 29th Street, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
