New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43224
ROBERT P. SMITH

ROBERT P. SMITH, age 68, Sunrise, February 25, 1951, and Sunset, December 7, 2019. Visitation will be 11 a.m. and Funeral Service will be noon Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave., 43224. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Smith Family, visit www.thechapelofpeace.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
