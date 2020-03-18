Home

ROBERT PAUL SWIGER, 85 of Center Point, W.Va., departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., on February 1, 1935, a son of the late Lester Paul and Jessie Lee Barker Swiger. Surviving is one son, John Allen Swiger and wife Maflordileza, Center Point; several grandchildren; special nephew Tim Drake, Bridgeport, W.Va.; and several other nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Vada Swiger, Crown City, Ohio; his companion Dottie Rhoades, Sardis, W.Va. Mr. Swiger was a 1954 graduate of Doddridge County High School and was a retired Truck Driver and Construction Worker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Teamsters Local #505. Graveside services will be conducted at Center Point Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, with Pastor Denver Burnside presiding. The family will receive friends in the Harbert Funeral Home, 287 W. Main St., Salem, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy maybe extended to the family at www.harbertfuneralhome.com. Harbert Funeral Home is privileged to serve the Swiger family.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
