ROBERT JACOB "BOB" POLACEK, 81, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Fr. Douglas Ondeck. Rite of Committal will follow at Springhill Cemetery. Bob was born on July 25, 1938, in Johnstown, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Clara Urbassik Polacek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Anna Polacek. He was a retired elevator adjuster with over 40 years of service with Otis Elevator and a veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was a longtime usher and a past member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. He loved running his bulldozer, working on all things mechanical, playing the accordion, and listening to music. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Evelyn Rose Polacek; son and daughter-in-law Robert W. (Maria) Polacek; daughter and son-in-law Susan (Shawn) Wheeler; four grandchildren, Chrisandra, Alex and Katelyn Polacek and Marcie Wheeler; two brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph Polacek and Charles (Brenda) Polacek; and one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Jane (Richard) Kelsey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. A rosary service will be recited on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of WV www.catholiccharitieswv.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019