|
|
ROBERT PRESTON LEGRAND, age 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Dec. 15, 2019. Born Feb. 9, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., to parents Charles and Mary Pritt LeGrand. Survived by loving wife, Helen LeGrand, of 52 years of marriage; sister-in-law, Betty Cunningham; several nieces and nephews. Robert was a 30-year retiree of Ameritech. Owner IMR Telecommunication, which serviced Anheuser-Busch, Columbus, Ohio, for 10 years. Also, a proud U.S. Army veteran. At the time of discharge, Robert's classification was First Sergeant. During his service he earned "Expert" in Carbine; Sharpshooter in Rifle; Good Conduct Medal; and received five letters of commendation. He spent 1 year, 9 months in Seoul, Korea, where he was responsible for all Radio Relay and Carrier Operations. Robert's many hobbies included golf, reading and old movies. At Robert's request, there are no services scheduled at this time; however, donations in his memory may be made to Kobacker House. At a later date, Robert's ashes will be interred at the National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019