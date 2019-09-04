|
|
ROBERT R. "BOB" BROWNING, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on September 1, 2019, at Chateau Grove Senior Living in Barboursville, W.Va. He was born December 22, 1923, in Huntington, W.Va. In addition to his wife of nearly 75 years, Jewel "Judy" Scarberry Browning, he is survived by his two sons, Robert R. Browning Jr. of Charleston and Michael P. (Annie) Browning of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his daughter, Valorie Z. (Dick) Skidmore of Teays Valley, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Marshall Browning, Courtney (Justin) Zacherian, Zachery (Kristy) Browning, Ashley Zehler and Hannah Browning; two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Maya Mills; a brother-in-law, Gene Scarberry; a sister-in-law, Gladys May Powell; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis P. and Ella Mae (nee McDonald) Browning; two sisters, Ruth Daniel and Mary Jane Meske; two brothers, Mac Browning and Carl Browning; and two great-granddaughters, Laura Beth Zehler and Amy Nicole Zehler. Bob graduated from Huntington High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. After volunteering for the U.S. Navy in 1942, he was assigned to Butler University to study secret codes and communications in order to assist captains of merchant ships carrying ammunitions and gasoline to Europe and other allied nations. He saw action not only at sea but also at the Anzio Beach Italy invasion and the invasion of Southern France at Toulon. While working in Washington, D.C., he attended Maryland University and later graduated from Marshall University. He was a retired field representative for the Federal Government, having been a liaison between Social Security and Congress. Robert was a member of Guyandotte Lodge No. 11 AF&AM and Gideons International. He served as a scoutmaster and was also a Kentucky Colonel. While living in Florida, he was a social worker, Sunday school teacher and real estate agent. After returning to Huntington, he became a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and Orchard Hills Golf Course where he enjoyed many years playing golf with his three children. Robert's words for this obit: "The greatest decision in my life was to truly believe and put my trust in Jesus Christ, then darkness changed to light and I became a new creation." Graveside services will be conducted under the direction of Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019