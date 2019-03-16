|
|
|
ROBERT RAY NELSON, 84, of Huntington, father of Philip Nelson and Chrissy Preservati, died March 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church, 469 Norway Ave., Huntington. He was a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, former Mayor of Huntington and owner of Nelson's Corner Grocery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
