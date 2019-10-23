|
|
ROBERT RICHARD BYROM, 81, of Huntington passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House after a long battle with heart disease. He was the son of Elza (his uncle) and Edna Byrom, who adopted him after his birth mother died while he was still a baby. During his time on earth, Bob had three passions: sports, cooking and travel. Bob loved many sports, especially football and track and field. His love for playing football began in childhood and culminated at Stonewall Jackson High School, where he played under the guidance of legendary coach, Russ Parsons. He then became a Son of Marshall and a lifelong Thundering Herd fan. During his 20s he took up the game of golf, a game he truly loved. His skill allowed him to play for pleasure and to compete in both regional and state tournaments. His passion for cooking developed during his 40s, when he took a French cooking class at Victor's Deli. After completing a number of cooking classes, he wound up teaching French cooking for a short time and prepared delicious meals for family and friends throughout his life. At one point, Bob's work took him all over the eastern half of the U.S. until he came home to Huntington and settled down with his wife, Suzanne. His love for travel was spurred by his love of learning. He had a curiosity about people, places and things. He became an Anglophile in his later years, traveling to England many times. As soon as one trip was over, he began planning the next. Bob is survived by his wife, Suzanne Hughes Byrom; sisters-in-law, Charlotte (Larry) Clark, Lisa (Tom) Kline; a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be at Chapman's Mortuary on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, between 10 and 11 a.m. A private graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019