ROBERT SAMUEL BAISDEN JR., 61, of Huntington, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Cox Landing United Methodist Church with Pastor Charlie Mays officiating. Burial will be in Jake Messer Cemetery, Mingo County, W.Va. Robert was born February 19, 1958, in Man, W.Va., a son of Edna Short, with whom he made his home, and the late Samuel Baisden. He was a retired auto mechanic and a member of the Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Additional survivors include four sisters, Grace Sulak, Billie (Jerry) Short, all of Midwest City, Okla., Marsha Workman of Ohio and Lorraine Glover of Ona; several nieces, nephews and an uncle, Floyd Muncy of Kermit, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 3 p.m. for the committal service. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019