Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Chesapeake, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Chesapeake, WV
View Map
ROBERT SMITH, 89, of Huntington, husband of Loy Gail Smith, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He left this world the way he lived his life, surrounded by the people he cherished. Bob's grin would tell a life worth living. He was born September 4, 1930, in Aflex, Ky., a son of the late Theodore Roosevelt and Stella Chapman Smith. A brother, Harold Smith, also preceded him in death. Bob owned and operated the Arcade Barber Shop. He graduated from Oceana High School and attended Marshall University before joining the U.S. Army. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. His passions in life were enjoying playing golf, Marshall University sports, maintaining a beautiful yard, and entertaining friends and family in his home. Bob always felt blessed that he was able to cut hair, even after retirement, and spend time with the people he treasured. He devoted much of his time talking or telling people about the Lord Jesus Christ. In addition to his wife, Loy Gail, survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Kenny Ferris of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Jill and Benny Earls of Wallingford, Ky.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Mindy Smith of Graham, N.C., and Ron and Jen Smith of Chesapeake, Ohio; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ted Smith; sister, Bertta Mae LoPinto; and a sister-in-law, Rema Jones. The family gives a special thanks to a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlie and Jayne Cheetham, and the staff at St. Mary's Medical Center and Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the or Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastor Randy See officiating. Burial with military graveside rites conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit with family from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
