







ROBERT "BOB" WAYNE ANDERSON, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia. He was born October 20, 1941, in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Tony Anderson, and sister, Jeannie Simmons. He is survived by his three children, Mark Anderson of Proctorville, Ohio, Teena (Chip) Watkeys of Greenville, North Carolina, and David (Trina) Hart of Huntington, West Virginia; the mother of his children, Connie Anderson of Proctorville; five grandchildren, Alex, Andrew and Nichole Watkeys, Ashley and Mason Hart; special nephews, Steve, Brett, Brad and Eric Simmons; and a special sister-in-law, Kathy Hart. He worked for National Mattress Company for over 40 years and retired from Mayne Framing Company. Funeral service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.