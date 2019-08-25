The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue Church of God
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WILLIAM WELLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT WILLIAM WELLS Obituary




ROBERT WILLIAM WELLS, 80, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his wife and sons, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1939, in Huntington, to the late Wilbert Wells and Irene Wells Felix. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julia "Judy" Jaques Wells; two sons, Robert (Tammy) of Prichard, W.Va., and Kevin (Bridgette) of Milton; four grandchildren, Jarrod, Benjamin (Jordyn), Joseph (Ally) and Katie Rose Wells; and one great-grandson, Liam Wells. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by two brothers, Keith Wells of Huntington, Steve Wells of South Point, Ohio; three sisters, Evelyn Webb, Marlene Kitchen and Sally Maynard, all of the Huntington area, and a brother-in-law, Matthew (Jean) Jaques of Dayton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Vera Napier, Alice Maynard and Madonna Blanton. Bob was a member of the Army Reserves at Spring Valley and a member of Jefferson Avenue Church of God. He loved meeting friends for breakfast or just coffee at Hardee's and McDonald's, and he loved listening to gospel singing and cookouts on the deck with family. An avid golfer, he made a hole-in-one twice in his golfing life, but he reminded his grandson to be sure to take an extra pair of pants when he went to the golf course - in case he got a hole in one. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. by Pastor Greg Tomlinson at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now