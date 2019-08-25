|
ROBERT WILLIAM WELLS, 80, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his wife and sons, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1939, in Huntington, to the late Wilbert Wells and Irene Wells Felix. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julia "Judy" Jaques Wells; two sons, Robert (Tammy) of Prichard, W.Va., and Kevin (Bridgette) of Milton; four grandchildren, Jarrod, Benjamin (Jordyn), Joseph (Ally) and Katie Rose Wells; and one great-grandson, Liam Wells. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by two brothers, Keith Wells of Huntington, Steve Wells of South Point, Ohio; three sisters, Evelyn Webb, Marlene Kitchen and Sally Maynard, all of the Huntington area, and a brother-in-law, Matthew (Jean) Jaques of Dayton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Vera Napier, Alice Maynard and Madonna Blanton. Bob was a member of the Army Reserves at Spring Valley and a member of Jefferson Avenue Church of God. He loved meeting friends for breakfast or just coffee at Hardee's and McDonald's, and he loved listening to gospel singing and cookouts on the deck with family. An avid golfer, he made a hole-in-one twice in his golfing life, but he reminded his grandson to be sure to take an extra pair of pants when he went to the golf course - in case he got a hole in one. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. by Pastor Greg Tomlinson at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019