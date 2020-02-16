|
ROBERTA A. "BOBBIE" COYER, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at The Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor C.J. Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon on Tuesday. She was born November 17, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Robert A. and Nellie F. Tanner Sigler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold "Corky" Coyer, two sisters, June Williamson and Betty Hughes, and a brother, Don Sigler. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Coyer of Huntington; a brother-in-law, Larry Coyer of Indianapolis, Ind.; nieces, Diana McCoy and Lisa Welton; and nephews, Jesse "Bud" Williams, Justin Coyer, Matthew Coyer, Brian Williamson and Danny Sigler. The family would like to thank The Woodlands for their loving care of Bobbie. Please share memories and/or leave condolences at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020