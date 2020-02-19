Home

ROBERTA ANN (TYGRETT) ROSS

ROBERTA ANN (TYGRETT) ROSS Obituary

ROBERTA "ANN" TYGRETT ROSS, of Wayne, wife of James Jackson Ross, died Feb. 17. She taught home economics at Wayne Junior High School and was a first-grade teacher at Wayne Elementary. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
