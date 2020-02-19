Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
Wayne, WV
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
Wayne, WV
ROBERTA ANN (TYGRETT) ROSS


1945 - 2020
ROBERTA ANN (TYGRETT) ROSS Obituary

ROBERTA "ANN" TYGRETT ROSS, of Wayne, wife of James Jackson Ross, died Feb. 17. She taught home economics at Wayne Junior High School and was a first-grade teacher at Wayne Elementary. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
