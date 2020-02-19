|
ROBERTA "ANN" TYGRETT ROSS, of Wayne, wife of James Jackson Ross, died Feb. 17. She taught home economics at Wayne Junior High School and was a first-grade teacher at Wayne Elementary. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020