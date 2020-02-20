|
ROBERTA ANN TYGRETT ROSS left her earthly home February 17, 2020, to take her appointed place with the angels, after a valiant struggle with a long illness. Born August 21, 1945, Ann was the daughter of the late Charles Robert and Ruby Meryl Jones Tygrett. A lifelong resident of Wayne, W.Va., Ann was the loving and adored wife of James Jackson "Jimmy Jack" Ross for more than 51 busy, active, fun-filled years. She was the wonderful mommy to three loving children, James Todd Ross, Mary Ann Ross Wellman and Laura Susan Ross Eastwood, and a dear mom-in-law to Cyndi Mathis Ross, Jason Wellman and Jeremy Eastwood. She cherished her role as a sweet Nana to nine beautiful grandchildren, Cayden Tygrett and Kinley Jordan Ross; Isaiah Covington and Elijah Calloway Wellman; and Jackson Ty, Madelyn Grace, Jonathan Luke, Lilly Kate and Anney Klayre Eastwood. A graduate of Marshall University with a B.A. degree in home economics and a master's degree in early childhood education, Ann lived a life dedicated to the love and education of children, whether they were hers or yours. She taught home economics at Wayne Junior High School and later became a much-revered first-grade teacher at Wayne Elementary. She helped to create and was the director of the preschool at Wayne United Methodist Church, which she actively served for decades. She treasured her community and made it stronger through energetic participation in community endeavors, especially those related to children's interests, including youth baseball, reading, band, cheerleading and dance. First and foremost, Ann loved her family. Her flair for decorating created a cozy, comfortable home that warmly welcomed all comers. Her love of Christmas was unequaled. Every room in the house sparkled with trees, lights, wreaths, snowmen or special ornaments that celebrated the birth of baby Jesus. At her annual Christmas Eve party, the table was spread with homemade goodies, including legendary brownies, and Santa showed up to surprise the children. Ann made memories like no other. With love, tenderness and determination, Ann was the anchor of her family. She gave her children and grandchildren roots to grow and wings to soar. She grounded her husband with love, humor, gentleness and endless patience. Ann will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends and community. Ann is survived by an adoring sister, Margaret Tygrett Thomson (John), cherished niece, Sunny Meryl Thomson Ober (Tom), and beloved great-nephew, John Andrew Ober. Among the many who will miss her are her dear brother- and sister-in-law, Ron and Jane Ellen Mullens Ross, and their sons, Alan (wife Anne-Marie Etesse), Jon (Angela) and Ben (Mindy Berteau), and Ron and Jane's grandchildren, Donovan, Connor, Wesley, Henry and Jessica. She is also survived by two aunts, Betty Sue Tygrett Mulligan (Bob) and Lizzie Marie Napier Jones, as well as a host of much-loved cousins and valued friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Ellis Conley and Pastor Todd Hurley. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.