Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
ROBERTA JO WELLS

ROBERTA JO WELLS Obituary

ROBERTA JO "BOBBI JO" WELLS, 66, of Milton, W.Va., passed away December 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born December 3, 1953, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of Anna Jean Wilkinson Blackwood of Milton and the late Robert Blackwood. She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Lyndsy and Ryan Herndon of Huntington and Heather Wells of Springboro, Ohio; one granddaughter, Emma Jean Dillow; and one sister, Lynn McGinnis of Milton, W.Va. She was a member of Milton United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Pat Collier. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
