ROBERTA MAE STEPPE MILLS, 86, of Huntington, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Brother Jerry Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Roberta was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Inez, Ky., a daughter of the late Wade Hansford and Opal Mae Young Steppe. She was a member of the Garrett's Creek Community Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clovis R. Mills, and nine siblings. Survivors include one daughter, Beverly Perdue; two sons and daughters-in-law, John Mills (Debbie) and Robert (Bob) Mills (Sally); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ermel Steppe. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019