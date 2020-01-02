|
|
RODNEY DALE WILSON, 47, of Salt Rock, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church by Pastor Chris Fulks. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was born March 3, 1972, in Huntington, a son of the late Jimmie Ronald and Sheila Lucas Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Dee Caldwell Wilson; one son, Dakota "Cody" Wilson; mother-in-law, Karen Hutsell; and special friend, Jessie McKinney, who was like a brother, and his wife Tabby and their son Mason. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020