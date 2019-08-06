|
RODNEY JOE "HIPPIE" HARGIS, 54, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born May 11, 1965, in Wilmington, Ohio, a son of Mary McKinley Hargis of South Point, Ohio, and the late Kyle Edward Hargis. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Perkins. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Linda Lucas; and three brothers, Bill, Bruce and Jeff Hargis. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, with Brother Ray Fletcher officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
