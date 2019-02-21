







RODNEY LANE ASBURY, 80, of Logan County, West Virginia, went on to find that great fishing spot in the sky on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born November 28, 1938, in Logan, West Virginia, to John and Marguerite Asbury (Perry). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Asbury Earls. He was a longtime member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Huntington Rifle and Pistol Club. Rod graduated from Logan High School in 1957. He was an excellent athlete and was always humble with his athletic achievements. He excelled at the many sports he played, which included track, in which he set a longtime record in the 100-yard dash for Logan County. He was also involved in boxing, basketball, softball and football. Rod was offered a full football scholarship to VMI but chose to remain closer to the beloved hills of West Virginia. He went on to attend West Virginia University, majoring in engineering, and was a proud member of Sigma Nu fraternity where he made many lifelong friends. After college, he joined the United States Army Medical Reserve unit at Fort Jackson, North Carolina. Rod was a Civil Engineer for many years. He was employed by Union Carbide, CSX Railroad and the West Virginia Department of Transportation as a highway inspector of bridge construction and quality control. You can see many of his designs and developments around the city today. Rod was also Chief Operating Officer for RL Asbury and Associates consulting engineers, a company he created and retired from. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Nancy Robinson Asbury; together they have three loving children, Cindy Chamberlain (Richard), Anne Asbury (Jeanne) and Johnna Asbury: six grandchildren, Courtney, Whitney, Mallery (Jeremy), Ella, Grace and Rowan: one great-grandchild, Daxon, and one on the way. Rod prided himself with his practical jokes and the way he could pull them off so famously and perfectly. They were referred to as "Asbury Stories." Many fell prey to them, and not many could top them. Rod tried out his acting skills when he was onstage as a part of Capers. Rod's greatest loves were hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. In his later years, he loved to travel around the world, which he did on many occasions. Most of all, he adored his family and was a great and giving father. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends whom he also loved. Rod was truly one of a kind with his personality, intelligence, sense of humor and zest for life. He will leave a legacy for many. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff on the Neuro Trama ICU at St. Mary's Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Dan Londeree officiating. Entombment will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, Huntington. Friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary