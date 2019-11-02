Home

RODY HOWARD WORKMAN, 66, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends on Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. He was born November 22, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Jack W. and Thelma Yon Workman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane Workman. Rody was a Vietnam veteran and served his country in the U.S. Army. Among his various jobs, he was a Community Service Officer, worked at Columbia Gas, former owner of Nicks News and Card Shop, and was a security officer at the Cabell County Courthouse. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Gail Flesher Workman; a daughter, Wendy Workman Alexander of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Alexis Ann and William Nickey Alexander; a brother, Larry G. (Sue) Workman Sr., and his family; a brother-in-law, Steve Flesher; and his fur babies, Max and Holly. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to a local animal rescue of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
